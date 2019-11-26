Scene Cleared After Police Surround Fayetteville Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Some neighbors were nervous after police showed up to a house with guns drawn.

Fayetteville police surrounded a home in the Bridgeport neighborhood off Mount Comfort Tuesday (Nov. 26) and were searching inside the house and a car in the driveway.

Officers were called after multiple complaints including loud noises.

Officers on the scene say they found two syringes outside of the home and ended up taking one man into custody for a parole violation.

Neighborhood POA President Jerry Tucker says this isn't the first time there have been police called to the particular home.

He says the paraphernalia found outside the house raises concerns with the number of children in the area.

"The last thing you want to see is a syringe in the yard for God’s sake you know that’s the disturbing part," Tucker said.

The scene has since been cleared, but as part of the procedure, officers did have to draw their weapons as they searched the home.

It is unknown at this time why the man arrested was on parole in the first place. His identity has not been released.