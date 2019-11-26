Record Number Of Holiday Travelers Expected At XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — While some holiday travelers are hitting the road this week local airports are bracing for the crowds.

After months apart, Brenna Porcarello is reuniting with her grandparents at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“They just wanted to see Arkansas and come visit us and spend the holiday weekend with us,” Brenna said.

Brenna’s grandparents say they left their home in Houston with no problems.

“There was quite a long line through the security of course, but everybody was really nice and in a good holiday spirit so, it worked really well,” Diana Porcarello said.

Like at other airports across the country a record number of travelers are expected at XNA.

“We have record-breaking numbers this year with over 2,800 expected on both Tuesday and Wednesday so, we’re gearing up for that and we’re in the thick of it right now,” said Alex English, PR and Marketing Specialist XNA.

If you’re heading to the airport this holiday be prepared to wait at checkpoints a little longer than normal.

It’s recommended that you arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international.

Fort Smith Regional Airport authorities say they are seeing a steady increase, but aren’t sure they’ll break records.

Across the nation, TSA is expecting to screen more than 27 million passengers. That’s a 4% increase from last year.