Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death Of Inmate

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate that became ill while being housed at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the inmate’s death has not been released.

According to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26) Roger Robinson, 56, of Fort Smith informed deputies that he was not feeling well and needed medical attention.

Deputies took Robinson to the Medical Station and began providing aid to him.

Pevehouse says in the process of receiving medical aid, Robinson’s medical condition deteriorated.

EMS was contacted and began to prepare Robinson for transport.

While being moved to the administrative area of the jail, Robinson became unresponsive.

Pevehouse says deputies performed emergency first aid to include CPR and the use of an AED. The aid was continued until EMS arrived and transported Robinson to Baptist Health in Fort Smith.

Robinson was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at Baptist Health.

Per standard detention center protocol, Robinson’s death is under investigation by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police CID.