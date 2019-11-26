Storms Possible 6pm-8pm

Thunderstorms are redeveloping along a dryline in Eastern Oklahoma and will pose at least a limited severe weather risk across NW Arkansas and the River Valley for Tuesday evening. Damaging winds will be the main severe weather risk.

A cold front will quickly overtake the dryline with windy and colder weather for most of the day on Wednesday.

Rain showers will return for Wednesday night and continue for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms arrives on Friday night into Saturday.

-Garrett