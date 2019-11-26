Walmart Toys Your Kids Can Add To Their Wishlists

(KFSM) — The 5NEWS This Morning crew had a visit from one of Santa’s many helpers this morning.

Tristan Down, store manager at the Walton Avenue Walmart, visited to show off a wide selection of the holidays’ hottest toys.

Hottest Toys for Toddlers

For the youngest kids on your list, there's plenty to choose from besides your standard blocks and rocking horses.

The Tickle Me Elmo craze may soon be revived with the new Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo.

When you squeeze Elmo's tummy, he raises his arms and asks for a hug! When you give him a hug, he'll respond with a phrase, song or a kiss.

If your little one is asking for a puppy this year, but that sounds like too much to handle, check out the Bounce and Spin Puppy. This puppy won't shed and leaves no mess.

If your child is a blooming fashionista, they'll love the Kindi Kids dolls. They're fun and interactive with a large character line, so your kid can choose their favorite.

Hottest Toys for Elementary-Aged Kids

The Juno My Baby Elephant is as close to the real thing as you can get in your living room. She has a moving trunk, floppy ears and a wagging tail. You can even train it to do tricks and how to dance.

L.O.L. Surprise Dolls are one of the hit toys of the summer. You never know which doll you'll get, or what outfit!

What about a game to kill time?

Banana Blast is a game of luck, where kids roll a die and pull out the bananas to see who can catch the monkey.

Top-Rated Toys for Older Kids

Walmart offers some exclusive toys, like the Hover-1 Maverick Hoverboard. The hoverboard has a 160 lb. weight limit and goes up to 7 miles per hour.

If a hoverboard isn't up your alley, Hover-1 also makes a folding electric scooter. The scooter has a 150 lb. weight limit and goes up to 10 miles per hour.

The Owleez Flying Baby Owl is a newer take on the iconic Furby. It reacts to your movements, including when you rock it to sleep and teach it to fly!