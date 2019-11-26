Womack Delivers Letter To Local WWII Veteran From Donald Trump

Photo Gallery
ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Congressman Steve Womack delivered a letter from President Trump to a local World War II veteran Tuesday (Nov. 26).
The note congratulates John “Ray” Lemons, a WWII veteran and member of the Greatest Generation, on his 100th birthday. It also thanks him for his honorable service to the United States.
The letter says, in part, “Our nation owes your generation, the Greatest Generation, a tremendous debt of gratitude for your dedicated service to our country during World War II. In the face of uncertainty and danger, your sacrifices were critical to the defense of our country and ensured security and prosperity for millions of people.”
Congressman Womack also joined Ray earlier this month for his century birthday celebration at Primrose Retirement Community in Rogers.
During the event, Ray shared stories about WWII and his time as a Prisoner of War.
Ray was in the U.S. Army Air Forces as a flight engineer and gunner, part of the 445th Bomb Group in Tibenham, England.
On Sept. 27, 1944, he was on his eighth mission when his B-24 plane – named “King Kong” – was shot down by German fighters, and he became a POW. Ray says that he was moved several times as U.S. or Russian troops closed in on their camps. He finally ended up at Stalag VII in Moosburg, where he was liberated by General George Patton and elements of the 3rd Army in April of 1945.
You can listen to the conversation between Congressman Womack and Ray Lemons here.
A transcript of President Trump’s letter to Ray Lemons can be found below:
Dear Mr. Lemons,
It is my honor to join your loved ones in wishing you a very happy 100th birthday! Congratulations on this wonderful occasion. We hope your heart is filled with joy knowing you have experienced our country’s greatest blessings, including the affection of family and friends over a long, well-lived life.
Our nation owes your generation, the Greatest Generation, a tremendous debt of gratitude for your dedicated service to our country during World War II. In the face of uncertainty and danger, your sacrifices were critical to the defense of our country and ensured security and prosperity for millions of people.
Your American century is a proud part of our country’s remarkable story. We send our best wishes as you celebrate this tremendous milestone. God bless you, and happy birthday!
Sincerely,
President Donald J. Trump