BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A wreck with possible injuries is impacting all southbound lanes of traffic on N. 13th Street near Hwy. 62 between Little Flock and Rogers.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 27) at the intersection of N. 13th Street and W. Hudson Road.

Southbound traffic on N. 13th street is being impacted at this time.

It is unknown at this time what caused the wreck and the condition of those involved.

