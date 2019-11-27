Annual Event ‘Lara’s Lights’ Taking Donations For Community Food Bank

POCOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — One local girl battling a rare neurological disease is giving back to the community this holiday season.

8-year-old Lara is battling Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disease, and faces many challenges on a daily basis. She doesn’t let those challenges stop her from reaching out and helping others in need though.

Every year Lara and her family provide a walkthrough Christmas lights display called Lara’s Lights.

The display, guided by Lara, consists of about 200 inflatable Christmas balloons and thousands of lights. Lara also provides cookies and hot chocolate for all of her guests.

The display is free of charge but Lara does ask for visitors to donate non-perishable food items that are then donated to a local food bank.

Last year, local biker groups, including many BACA members, caught word of Lara’s Lights and decided they wanted to be a part of her mission to help those in need.

More than 150 bikers began the annual Lara’s Ride and last year along with the Fort Smith 9/11 Memorial Fire Truck, gathered more than 1,800 non-perishable food items.

This will be the fifth year Lara’s Lights provides a Christmas lights display for the community and the second year for Lara’s Ride.

The second annual Lara’s Ride will be held on Saturday (Dec. 14) and will begin at the Dollar General store in Pocola at 4:30 p.m. The group will head toward Lara’s house with all of the food donations around dusk.

Over 150 bikers from across three states are expected at the ride and have set a goal to get 2,500 food items donated.

Click here to learn more about the annual light display.