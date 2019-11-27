Arkansas Governor Makes Road Tax Main Priority For 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says his top priority for next year’s re-election campaign is winning voter approval for a proposed constitutional amendment that would make the state’s 0.5% sales tax for highways and roads permanent.

Hutchinson said Tuesday the proposal is vital to the state’s future. State officials project the measure would raise about $205 million a year for highways and about $43 million a year apiece for cities and counties.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that voters approved the tax in 2012, but it is set to expire after 10 years.

Hutchinson says that an October poll found that that 62% of 800 likely voters said they’re going to vote for Issue 1 or are likely to vote in favor of it.