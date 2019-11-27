Black Friday Preview Where You live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Arkansas (KFSM) -- After weeks of early black Friday deals and online specials it's finally time for the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

Although many people plan to shop online this holiday season, many stores will keep their tradition of in-store sales.

Quite a few stores will be opening their doors before you can get that second plate of turkey.

Here's a list of opening times of stores where you live:

Thursday (Nov. 28)

Cabela's & Bass Pro Shop - 8 a.m.

J.C. Penny - 2 p.m.

Old Navy - 3 p.m.

Gamestop - 3 p.m.

Kohl's - 5 p.m.

Target - 5 p.m.

Macy's - 5 p.m.

DSW - 5 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond - 5 p.m.

Best Buy - 5 p.m.

Walmart - 6 p.m.

Sears - 6 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods - 6 p.m.

Michael's - 6 p.m.

Friday (Nov. 29)

Walmart - open overnight

Old Navy - open overnight

Cabela's & Bass Pro Shop - 5 a.m.

Sears - 5 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods - 5 a.m.

Home Depot - 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond - 6 a.m.

Big Lots - 6 a.m.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts - 6 a.m.

Gap - 6 a.m.

Target - 7 a.m.

Burlington - 7 a.m.

Michael's - 7 a.m.

Staples - 7 a.m.

Gamestop - 7 a.m.

Best Buy - 8 a.m.

Apple Stores - 8 a.m.

Office Depot - 8 a.m.