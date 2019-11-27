Calm And Cool Today With More Rain Tonight

Strong westerly winds brought much cooler air last night. Highs today will only reach the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build back in tonight as a cold rain arrives for Thanksgiving Day. It will be the coldest Thanksgiving in 12 years (since 2007).

COOL BUT CALM WEDNESDAY

Much cooler air is in place for Thanksgiving Eve. Winds will eventually die down and highs will top out in the 40s and 50s but we will stay dry.

RAINY THANKSGIVING

Cold rain showers are likely through all Thanksgiving Day.

Two large systems will be causing weather delays across much of the country, but quieter conditions are expected here in the Ozarks.

Rainfall through Saturday PM: 2-3 additional inches

