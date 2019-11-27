Fort Smith Man Arrested For Allegedly Kicking, Killing Pit Bull Puppy

Fort Smith, Ark. — On Tuesday (Nov.26), Fort Smith Police were called to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue in Fort Smith.

A neighbor reported hearing what sounded like a puppy in distress coming from inside an apartment.

Police said once they arrived, they spoke with Markterious Trevon Willis-Releford, who had two Pit Bull puppies inside of his apartment.

Willis-Releford told police the two Pit Bull puppies had got into a fight, and he tried to break them up.

He also told police that one of the Pit Bull puppies tried to bite him, so he kicked it to defend himself.

The Pit Bull puppy died while police were waiting on animal control to arrive on the scene.

Police said Willis- Releford had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear.

He was taken into custody and also taken to jail on charges of animal cruelty.