Gift Ideas For Him, Her And Them

(KFSM) — The 5NEWS This Morning Crew received another special visit from Walmart this morning.

Tristan Down, general manager of the Walton Boulevard store in Bentonville, visited again to discuss gifts for the men, women and children in your life, as well as Black Friday.

Gifts for Her

The first gift the crew looked at was the Extra Plush Lightweight Sherpa Throw Blanket. These blankets will keep you nice and warm over the holiday season without emptying your wallet.

Then they discussed the Earth to Skin Super Fruits Starter Kit. The pack includes a cleanser, eye cream, gel-cream and overnight mask. Other sets from the brand are available in Honey Manuka for blemishes and Super Greens for dryness.

Gifts For Him

For the car-lover in your life, Walmart suggests the Armor All Car Care Bucket to keep your vehicle looking clean for under $20.

The 10-piece kit includes:

Ultra Shine Wash & Wax

Original Protectant

Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner

Cleaning Wipes (30)

Ultra Shine Total Vehicle Detailer

Extreme Tire Shine

Bone Sponge

Microfiber Towel

Wash Bucket and Lid

If beards are more their thing, the Cremo Beard Grooming Kit is the perfect accessory this holiday season. The beard kit contains Forest Blend Beard & Scruff Cream, Beard & Scruff Softener and Beard Comb.

Gifts for the Kids

One of the hottest toys right now is everyone's favorite underwater creature, Baby Shark. The Baby Shark Puppet can play the official song with kids, and you control the music's speed by how fast you move the shark's mouth.

And ice cream fans can enjoy the Chips Ahoy! Ice Cream Sandwich Maker. If you couldn't guess, it lets you make your very own ie cream sandwiches with Chips Ahoy cookies!