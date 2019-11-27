Local Christmas Tree Farm Preparing For Big Crowd This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — With Thanksgiving falling later on the calendar this year, families have less time to prepare for Christmas.

Winter Wonderland Tree Farm in Pea Ridge is bracing for the busiest time of the year.

“We expect this weekend to be really busy last year it was really crazy,” said Martin Babb, owner of Winter Wonderland.

Babb says the busiest weekend for their business is fast approaching. He says the weekend after Thanksgiving they expect the number of trees cut down to reach well into the hundreds.

Babb's neighbor Dennis McGarrah grows pumpkins and says as his season ends Winter Wonderlands begins. He says there is always a flow of traffic leaving with a tree after Thanksgiving.

“That man works harder than I ever thought about working because it takes a lot of hard work to get these Christmas looking like they do right now they, don’t grow that way by themselves,” McGarrah said.

Christmas is year-round for Babb and his family as they grow, nurture and perfect each of the 20,000 trees on the farm.

Babb says they grow over a dozen different types of Christmas trees and if it will grow in Arkansas, he has it.

“We have people come back year after year after year and we have people say 'man we have really good memories',” Babb said.

Winter Wonderland Tree Farm offers hayrides, hot chocolate, a gift shop along with other family fun activities.