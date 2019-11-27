Local Man Gets ‘End Of Life’ Wish Granted With Lamborghini And Ferrari Rides

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Local car enthusiasts helped one man’s “end-of-life” wish come true, to experience the thrill of riding in a Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Circle of Life Hospice says that recently staff visited with their patient, David, regarding a wish that he wanted to fulfill. After thinking for a while David threw out the idea that maybe a ride in a Ferrari or Lamborghini would be fun, but never realized that it might be a reality.

After the Circle of Life staff got word of his wish, they reached out to the community via Facebook asking if anyone would be able to help and they say response was overwhelming.

They had multiple offers and were able to schedule his first ride on Tuesday (Nov. 26) afternoon.

Jeremy Mincke, Quinton Hilburn and Richard Sbarra from NWA Daily Driven Exotics were able to make David’s wish come true.

“I am a Christian and part of Men Sharpening Men. We do life together with other men and teach them to be strong in their faith,” Mincke said. “I feel that my mission in life is helping others and feel blessed doing for others. One of the ways I am able to do this is through my passion for cars and the help our incredible car community here in NWA. So when I was told that the awesome people at Circle of Life had a final wish for a young man who loved cars it was a no brainer. We jumped at the chance to fulfill his final wish before he goes home to see Jesus.”

In a statement, Circle of Life said, “we are so grateful to our community for their support! NWA is an amazing place with wonderful people who are so giving.”

“I appreciate everything Circle of Life has done for me!” David said.

David’s aunt said, “I can’t tell you how much that meant to him. I haven’t seen him so happy in a year.”

“The partnerships we make with our community are so important and mean so much to our patients,” the hospice center said in a statement.

David will be going on a second ride Sunday (Dec. 1).