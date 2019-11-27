Missing Kansas Woman’s Car Found Abandoned In Arkansas

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing Kansas woman after her car was found abandoned in Ponca, Arkansas.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says Sherry Lynn Babcock,51, of Potwin, Kansas, was reported missing on Tuesday (Nov. 26) but had not been seen at home since Nov. 16.

Friends of Sherry have had contact with her since the 16th, and say she was in the Searcy, Arkansas area as recently as Nov. 21.

Her car was found abandoned in Ponca, Arkansas the next day and she has not been seen since.

The car was unlocked and her purse and other personal valuables were left inside.

Wheeler said investigators are using phone pings, bloodhounds, investigative interviews and other resources to try and determine where Babcock may have gone.

She is described as 5’2″, 125 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Wheeler asks if anyone has seen Babcock since Friday, November 22, to notify the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-446-5124 or the Butler County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4254.