GOSHEN, Ark. (KFSM) — The Goshen Fire Department responded to a fire in Elkins this morning (Nov. 27).

According to a Facebook post, the department was called in to assist the Elkins Fire Department around 4:30 a.m. with a two-story residential fire.

Pictures show that the fire was put out.

Their post says that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Central EMS, Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Whitehouse Fire Department were on scene.