Salvation Army Prepares For Community Thanksgiving Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — For most people, Thanksgiving is about spending time with family, but for some people, they have nowhere to go. That’s why the Salvation Army is hosting Thanksgiving Day feasts across our area.

At Genesis Church in Fayetteville, volunteers have been working hard deboning dozens of turkeys in preparation for the big feast.

“I’ve just decided that on holidays, I’d like to make that part of both of our holiday that we help other people that aren’t as privileged as us,” Diane Gaynor said.

Diane Gaynor and her grandson were among those who came spent the morning preparing the turkeys for the big Thanksgiving Day feast.

“It’s really important for children to understand what holidays are really supposed to be about and that we do have people in our community that are marginalized and need help. It’s just a good feeling, a gift to yourself to be able to help other people,” she said.

Salvation Army Northwest Arkansas Area Commander, Joshua Robinette says they’re expecting to serve between 200 and 300 people at both there Fayetteville and Bentonville Thanksgiving Day feasts.

“It’s hard to put into words. When you are there, and you are serving, and you see our volunteers serving, and you know you are just making a big difference and giving hope to people who might not have much hope,” he said.

Robinette says close to 70 volunteers will be helping serve those thanksgiving meals.

“If you’ve never been, if you’ve never volunteered, the environment is…it could be characterized as an environment of gratitude, so folks are very thankful, and it’s just a wonderful thing to be a part of,” he said.

The Salvation Army says they are thankful to the community for all the help and donations that make this Thanksgiving Day feast possible.

Here are the times and locations for the Salvation Army Meals:

Genesis Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

205 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Fayetteville, AR

Bentonville Salvation Army from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2205 SW ‘I’ Street Bentonville, AR

Fort Smith Salvation Army from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

301 N 6th Street Fort Smith, AR