Tollett Chasing State Touchdown Catches Record

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Some players have the expectation of having a big season before the year even kicks off and Shiloh Christian's Truitt Tollett certainly falls into that category.

But I'm not sure others could have seen this coming.

"It’s been just every single game he’s scoring two, three, four touchdowns," Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Reece said.

"I believe every defensive coordinator knows about number eight and knows where he’s going to be," Saints coach Jeff Conaway added.

"I honestly had no clue of it until like three weeks ago when it was brought to my attention," Tollett said.

Tollett has 26 touchdown catches this season in 12 games with the Saints, leaving him four away from breaking the state record held by former Pulaski Academy receiver John David White.

In six different games in the regular season, Tollett hauled in multiple touchdown catches. He then caught four scoring passes in the opening round of the 4A playoffs before scoring once more in round two vs Pocahontas.

"We knew how good he really was and we knew that if we could continue to distribute the football to him, that he would make plays and certainly hasn’t disappointed," Conaway said.

"Go out and just dominate this year," Tollett said of his expectations for the season. "Had a pretty good year last year. Obviously Eli is a big part of that."

Tollett will have at least one more chance to get even closer to the state record as the undefeated Saints host Nashville in the 4A quarterfinals on Friday.