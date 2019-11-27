Winter Weather Outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019-2020 Winter Weather season is expected to be colder than the last few years. Unlike previous years, there's not a strong signal in the El Nino pattern to influence the jet stream strongly across the Northern Hemisphere.

The early season snow pack across the Canada and the northern plains will make it easier for the colder arctic air to slip south into our area.

The east coast will likely be much colder than normal with a large trough on the east coast and warmer weather on the west coast. These cold outbreaks will spin south into our area with more frequent cold air intrusions.

If you like colder weather and snow, ice chances this winter will probably offer more than the last several years.

-Garrett