Four Star Recruit KK Robinson Commits To Hogs

As if Eric Musselman needed any more momentum for his first complete recruiting class, the Arkansas coach landed another prize prospect from the state.

KK Robinson, a four-star recruit from Bryant, committed to the Razorbacks on Thanksgiving Day. Robinson is listed as the No. 73 prospect in the country and the No. 14 point guard, according to 247Sports. Robinson is listed at 6-feet tall and will spend his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia after playing for Bryant last season.

Robinson chose the Hogs over Kansas, Illinois, TCU and 12 other offers.

Arkansas has landed four prospects ranked in the national top-100 according to 247Sports, all of which hail from the state. Northside’s Jaylin Williams, Moses Moody (North Little Rock native but playing at Montverde Academy in Florida) and Jacksonville’s Davonte Davis have already committed. Davis signed during the early signing period.

With the commitment, Arkansas is listed as having the No. 5 recruiting class in the country behind only Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Tennessee.