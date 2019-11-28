Presley Adds To Long List Of Impressive Greenwood QBs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - If you seem to find yourself wondering who the next Greenwood quarterback is going to be and if the next one is going to drop off talent wise, then you might be alone.

No matter who Bulldogs coach Rick Jones turns to, it always seems to be the right choice and in 2019 it has been Jace Presley.

The senior waited his turn behind the likes of Connor Noland and Peyton Holt the past two seasons but this year he's taken off as has taken over the high powered offense. Presley attempted just 35 passes in his previous two years at Greenwood but this season he's thrown 37 touchdown passses.

Presley is guiding the Bulldogs as he's completed 72.6 percent of his throws along with 2,896 yards through the air and has thrown just six interceptions.

Presley will try to keep the Bulldogs going as they'll travel to Searcy on Friday in the 6A state semifinals. A win would put Greenwood in the state title game for the fifth straight season.