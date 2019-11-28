Steady Cold Rain For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be chilly with a steady rain throughout the day. The showers let up by evening, but ramp up again for Friday.

RAINY DAY

Light to moderate scattered showers are expected for the early part of the morning.

By late morning, the rain ramps up in the River Valley, and will track into Northwest Arkansas. This rain will become widespread and steady.

The heaviest rain will fall early to mid afternoon.

The rain begins to subside and push east by around 5 or 6PM.

STEADY TEMPERATURES

Temperatures aren’t budging much in Northwest Arkansas. Most of the day will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures in the River Valley will also be consistent as they stay in the low 40s for most of the day.

-Sabrina