Weekend Full Of Christmas Specials Airing On CBS

Annual Christmas favorites are returning to Channel 5 this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 29:

Frosty The Snowman – 7 p.m.

The animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story. Narrated by Jimmy Durante.

Frosty Returns – 7:32 p.m.

A snow-removal spray threatens magic Frosty (voice of John Goodman), narrator Jonathan Winters.

Saturday, Nov. 30:

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire – 7 p.m.

Robbie heads to the North Pole to claim his spot as the leader on Santa’s sleigh.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe – 7:30 p.m.

When the evil Blitzen is released from prison 50 years early and threatens to ruin the tourist business Robbie the Reindeer has set up, Robbie must rely on Vikings to save the day.

The Story of Santa Claus – 8 p.m.

A jolly couple comes to live at the North Pole and begins a toy-giving tradition; voices of Ed Asner, Betty White, Tim Curry.

Monday, Dec. 2:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m.

The reindeer with the incandescent nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a severe storm on Christmas Eve. Based on the song by Johnny Marks.

