Dutch Police: Multiple People Injured In Hague Stabbing

Posted 2:28 pm, November 29, 2019, by and

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Multiple people were injured in a stabbing in The Hague’s main shopping street Friday night, police said.

Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place. The street was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals.

The Hague police said in a statement that they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

Further details were not immediately available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.