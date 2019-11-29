× Game Day Blog: Arkansas To Be Short-Handed Today

As if Arkansas needed anything else to go against them this season, the Razorbacks will be short-handed today against Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry.

Several Arkansas players are expected to miss the game due to a mumps outbreak. The team has not announced who or exactly how many but there are reports of as many as 15 players could be out with the virus.

The university announced a mumps outbreak on campus earlier this week while the athletics department released a statement saying all student-athletes would have access to a mumps booster shot or vaccination.

A total of 13 players have not been spotted during pregame warmups: KJ Jefferson, Kam Curl, Koilan Jackson, Ladarrius Bishop, Hayden Henry, Andrew Parker, Hudson Henry, Karch Gardiner, A’Montae Spivey, Jordan Jones, TQ Jackson, Deon Stewart and Malik Chavis are the players expected to be out for the game. That is is just players who are not suited up and does not mean everyone on that list is out with the mumps.

Be sure to follow along all afternoon as @5NEWSBobby will have updates and analysis.