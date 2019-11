FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — One River Valley rescue center was vandalized overnight.

Jen’s Kitty Rehab in Fort Smith was vandalized sometime between Thursday (Nov. 28) and Friday (Nov. 29).

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit organization said it’s working with police to figure out who the culprit(s) is.

The organization says it’s facing an insurance deductible and is reaching out for help from the community during this time.

