× Missouri Hands Hogs 9th Straight Loss To End Season

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – After finishing the 2018 season with the worst record in Arkansas football history, the Hogs have now had back-to-back two-win seasons after a 24-14 loss to Missouri. The loss marks the 9th straight loss of the season and the 19th straight SEC loss.

Springdale alum Jack Lindsey saw his first career start at quarterback, making him the fifth starter for the Razorbacks this season. He finished 10-26 for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas scored the first touchdown of the game for the first time since the Razorbacks played Kentucky when Jack Lindsey hit Trey Knox for a 19-yard touchdown. He would account for another touchdown in the second half on a 10-yard pass to Grayson Gunter.

Fayetteville alum Taylor Powell saw playing time at quarterback for Missouri. He took over for Connor Bazelak and ended the night going 8-14 for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Hogs continued to lose the offensive battle – racking up 242 yards compared to the Tigers’ 333.

Arkansas went into the game short-handed after 13 players were not suited up after an outbreak of mumps on campus earlier this week. Not all players were diagnosed with the virus, and did not play for a variety of reasons.

Now, Arkansas shifts all focuses to the head coaching search after the firing of Chad Morris earlier this season.