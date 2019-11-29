Pea Ridge Police Searching For Missing Woman

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police in Pea Ridge are searching for a missing woman.

According to Pea Ridge Police, Jerrica Smith has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday (Nov. 26) around 4:30 p.m.

Lt. Michael Lisenbee with the PRPD says Smith was last seen leaving work at Simple Simmons Pizza to take a phone call and never returned.

Lisenbee says it is not uncommon for Smith to not return home, but it is uncommon for her to not contact any family members.

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information to help find her, you’re asked to contact the Pea Ridge Police Department at 479-451-0328.