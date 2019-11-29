Rain Continues For Black Friday

Soggy and cold weather persists for Black Friday. A cold front inches closer overnight, allowing for storm chances to ramp up early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday and all of Sunday will be dry.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN CONTINUES

Light, scattered rain showers continue throughout Friday. Not everyone will see rain. Most of the showers will be light and steady.

Strong to severe storms are possible overnight and early Saturday morning. The highest threat would be hail and gusty winds.

You may hear some rumbles of thunder between 3am and 8am Saturday morning as some storms push through. Rain will be out of the area by mid to late morning.

WARMING UP

Northwest Arkansas will climb to near 50 degrees.

River Valley temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

-Sabrina