Springdale Man Arrested On Multiple Drug And Weapon Charges

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — One man has been arrested on several drug and weapon charges in Springdale.

Detectives were investigating 55-year-old Miles Neil after accusations that he was selling methamphetamine.

As Neil drove away from his home on Tuesday (Nov. 26) officers stopped him for crossing the center line.

During the traffic stop, Neil, who is a convicted felon, gave officers permission to search his vehicle. They found about 36 grams of meth separated into multiple baggies.

Neil was placed under arrest and while he was sitting the back of the patrol car he removed another bag of meth that he had concealed and ripped it open, spilling it onto the seat.

Officers then searched Neil’s home, which is across the street from an elementary school, and found about 55.9 grams of meth, multiple opioids, a sawed-off shotgun, a meth pipe, digital scales, a suspected drug ledger and a recipe for producing psilocybin mushrooms.

Neil is charged with several counts of Possession With Intent To Deliver, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failure to Keep Records Etc. Drugs.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.