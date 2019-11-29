Tracking Thunderstorms; Weekend Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Saturday morning. The front should arrive sometime between 4am to 8am Saturday the thunderstorms along the line should be slightly more intense but still just below most severe criteria.

Some of the stronger storms could briefly be capable of quarter size hail.

The line of showers and thunderstorms will exit the area by morning on Saturday with dry and warm weather on Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will turn temperatures sharply colder on Sunday with highs likely only in the 30s and 40s.

-Garrett