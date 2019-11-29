Two Companies Recall Flour Due To E. Coli Concerns

Two national companies have recalled some types of flour used for baking and cooking because of the possible presence of E. coli.

Hodgson Mill has recalled five-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour after possible E. coli was found in some samples.

The product affected:

Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) — UPC 0-71518-05009-2, Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517

The product was sold nationwide. If you bought this flour, you should return it for a refund.

Company UNFI also recalled five-pound bags of Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached, because of the presence of E. coli in some samples.

The product affected:

Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached — Package UPC: 711535509158, Best if Used by Date: 010820 CC 15:58

Anyone who bought this flour should throw it away.

Neither company has received any reports of illnesses because of the flour.