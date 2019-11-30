Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department battled flames early Saturday (Nov. 30) morning in a fire at 4200 South Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

The multi-story building has been under construction recently.

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, the fire appears to have started on the east side of the top floor of the building. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were still working to provide coverage to neighboring buildings.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries have been reported.

We’ll have more updates as they’re made available.

This is a developing story.