× Hogs Remain Undefeated With Win Over Northern Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Eric Musselman is continuing his perfect streak in his debut at Arkansas, extending the Razorbacks’ record to 7-0 on the season with a 66-60 win over Northern Kentucky.

Arkansas started the game sloppy, and did not lead for 17 minutes of the first half. Struggles defending the three hurt the Hogs early in the game.

Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt Jr. helped speed up the tempo to close out the first half. The duo was responsible for for 11 of the final 13 baskets in the first period for the Hogs. They combined for 21 points in the first half.

Things picked up in the second half when Arkansas held the lead for the entirety of the period. Jimmy Whitt Jr. lead the team in scoring with 24 points. Desi Sills also finished in double digit scoring with 17 points, while Isaiah Joe had 10.

The Razorbacks were without Mason Jones after a shoulder injury. The guard was leading the Hogs in scoring with 18.5 points per game. Jeantal Cylla got the start in place of Jones in the matchup.

The team also saw the addition of Jamario Bell as a walk-on. Eric Musselman announced before the game that the former defensive end would join the team.

Arkansas will host Austin Peay on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.