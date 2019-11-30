Inmate Escapes From Arkansas County Detention Center, Considered Dangerous

Posted 2:12 pm, November 30, 2019, by

Antonio Holliman (photo courtesy of KTHV)

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Arkansas County Detention Center, one inmate escaped Thursday, November 28.

Officers noticed during a headcount around 7 p.m. that one inmate was missing.

Antonio Holliman, 26-years-old, is the missing inmate. Holliman is 5’11”, weighs about 160 pounds, and has tattoos.

Holliman is considered dangerous. Officials have arrested one person in Pine Bluff for aiding and abetting Holliman.

Officers are actively pursuing Holliman.

If you know the whereabouts of Holliman, please contact your local police department immediately.

