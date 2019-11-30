× Jamario Bell Joins Men’s Basketball Team As Walk-On

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After playing his final football game for the University of Arkansas on Friday, Jamario Bell suited up Saturday as a member of the men’s basketball team.

Eric Musselman announced before the game that the former defensive end has been added to the roster as a walk-on.

The Junction City alum was a dual-sport threat in high school, making the 2015 USA Today All-Arkansas second team. He also was an All-State selection twice, and helped lead the Dragons to back-to-back state championships.

Standing at 6’5″ and 265 pounds, Bell is well known for breaking a backboard while dunking in high school.

Bell finished his football career with the Razorbacks playing 10 games his senior year. He finished the season with 17 tackles and 4.5 sacks.