Jamario Bell Joins Men’s Basketball Team As Walk-On

Posted 2:55 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, November 30, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After playing his final football game for the University of Arkansas on Friday, Jamario Bell suited up Saturday as a member of the men’s basketball team.

Eric Musselman announced before the game that the former defensive end has been added to the roster as a walk-on.

The Junction City alum was a dual-sport threat in high school, making the 2015 USA Today All-Arkansas second team. He also was an All-State selection twice, and helped lead the Dragons to back-to-back state championships.

Standing at 6’5″ and 265 pounds, Bell is well known for breaking a backboard while dunking in high school.

Bell finished his football career with the Razorbacks playing 10 games his senior year. He finished the season with 17 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.