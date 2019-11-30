Kopper Kettle Candies Make First Holiday Candy Cane Batch Of Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN, Ark (KFSM) — Dozens of families gathered at Kopper Kettle Candies in Van Buren to see the first batch of candy canes being made this holiday season Friday (Nov. 29).

The owners of the store have been making the candy canes since the 1950s and every year they open the kitchen and let families watch the candy being cooked, hand-rolled and packaged.

"It's nice to know that what you are doing, people enjoy watching," said store owner Tommy Greer.

Some families say they come year after year to see the process.

"It's something a little different. Something more unique than picking out a tree or holiday shopping. It helps kick off the holiday season for the kids," said mother Audrey Nichols.

Those who come out for the first batch get a sample of the peppermint candy while they are still warm.

The store owner estimates they will make and sell between 400 to 500 candy canes during the holiday season.