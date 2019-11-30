Messy Weather For Busy Sunday Holiday Travel

Heading home after the Thanksgiving holiday may become a big hurdle for those flying on Sunday. While the Ozarks will be clear from rain or snow, a large winter storms will be impacting the Midwest and Eastern Seaboard. Major hubs in New York City, Chicago, and Charlotte are likely to be impacted with a mix of snow, sleet, and heavy rain, causing travel problems for connecting flights across the nation.

Check HERE for Northwest Arkansas Regional’s flight status board

Tap HERE for Fort Smith Regional’s flight status board

