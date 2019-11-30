Missing Pea Ridge Woman Found Safe

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — A missing woman from Pea Ridge has now been located.

According to Pea Ridge Police, Jerrica Smith had not been seen or heard from since Tuesday (Nov. 26) around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen leaving work at Simple Simon’s Pizza to take a phone call and never returned.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 29) night, Smith reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She is said to be in good condition.

The family says they would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating Smith.