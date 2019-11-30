Shooting Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Pulaski County Deputies

HENSLEY, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, PCSO officials and SWAT blocked off parts of Hwy 10 near Duffy Lane this morning around 4 a.m. as teams surround a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Saline County.

John E. Grable was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured several individuals around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The incident is believed to be related to a domestic disturbance.

Officials negotiated with Grable. PCSO’s Crisis Negotiations Unit is on scene assisting with the situation.

At this time, the victims are in varying conditions in area hospitals.