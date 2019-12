GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Benton County Coroner confirmed a small child died Saturday (Nov. 30) in a Gentry house fire.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department is currently on scene of the house fire and have put police tape around the scene.

The home on Worthington Road in Gentry is visibly damaged by the fire but at this time there is no word on what caused it or if there were any other people home at the time of the fire

