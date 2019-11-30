× Turning Much Colder For Sunday

After a sunny and nice Saturday afternoon, winds will be shifting more northerly overnight into Sunday morning. Much colder air will be streaming into Arkansas and Oklahoma. We’ll stay dry but high temperatures will go from the 60s to the 40s.

VIDEO FORECAST

*coming soon*

WEATHER SET UP

A dry cold front signaling the wind shift will arrive after midnight. We’ll stay windy into Sunday as temperatures drop. We will stay in the 40s for most of us even when the sun comes out.

Sunday High Temperatures

LOOKING AHEAD

After chilling down for Sunday and Monday, we’ll warm slowly back up this week. There is a small chance for rain on Thursday.