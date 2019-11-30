× Two Teenagers Missing From Mental Health Facility in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police said two teenage girls are missing after walking out of Fayetteville mental health facility.

According to the mother of 16-year-old Kristen French-Taylor, her daughter was a patient at Vantage Point facility on Crossover Road when she went missing.

The mother said she left the facility with another female patient through a window.

Kristen was last seen at the facility on Friday (Nov. 29) night around 8:30 p.m.

She describes her daughter as 127lbs, 5 foot 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing sweats, a t-shirt and white Crocs.

If you know of their whereabouts you’re asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department.