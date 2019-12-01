Brisk Chill On Sunday

A massive storm system is pushing east, but we’re being affected by it with strong winds. Cold air from the north pushes south making Sunday brisk and crisp.

WINDS PICKING UP

As we start our morning, winds are breezy, but they will begin to increase through the morning into the early afternoon. Wind advisories are in effect in Northwest Arkansas, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Everyone will have sustained winds in the teens and 20s.

Winds will be out of the northwest causing more cold air to move in.

CHILL FROM THE WIND

Northwest Arkansas will be in the 30s approaching 40 degrees all day. It will feel cooler than the actual temperature because of the winds.

The River Valley will climb into the upper 40s, but it will feel cooler. Sunshine will make it more pleasant outside.

-Sabrina