Circle Of Life Hospice, Local Car Enthusiasts Help Man’s ‘End Of Life’ Wish Come True

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Circle of Life Hospice and local car enthusiasts teamed up to help one man's lifelong wish be fulfilled.

Circle of Life Hospice says that recently, staff visited with their patient, David, regarding a wish that he wanted to fulfill. After thinking for a while, David threw out the idea that maybe a ride in a Ferrari or Lamborghini would be fun, but never realized that it might be a reality.

After multiple people in the community offered to help, this week, David's dream came true.

"It was an amazing experience," David said.

David hopped into a Lamborghini and a Ferrari Sunday (Dec. 1). He went up to speeds of 185 mph.

"It's always been a dream of mine since a kid, and for it to happen, I mean, it's been amazing."

Jeremy Mincke was one of those who saw Circle of Life's Facebook post about David and acted to make this experience one for him to remember.

"It was a blessing for us to be able to come together as a community and do this for him. To see him happy and feel really good, you know that makes us feel good too," Mincke told 5NEWSs.

After his first ride, David at a V.I.P lunch at Thaden Field.

"You know I am so grateful, you know, for them helping with everything. I mean, they've been above and beyond anything I could ask for," said David.

After lunch, David was surprised to find out he would also ride in a helicopter.

The day was everything he imagined.

"I mean, it means a lot to me. I mean, I can't describe it in words. It's overwhelming," David said.

Sunday was actually the second half of David's wish. He experienced these cars for the first time on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

He told 5NEWS that getting to ride in them again was a fantastic experience.

Circle of Life Hospice says they ask all of their patients to define their life goals. Then they work to make them come true.