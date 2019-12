For the first part of Monday, the wind and cold will persist. The weather begins to calm down by the afternoon.

Wind chills early in the morning could be in the teens for Northwest Arkansas and in the 20s in the River Valley. Winds will continue to flow in from the north at 15-20MPH.

Skies will continue to clear up throughout the day as the massive storm system bringing us the strong winds pushes east.

High temperatures for Monday will be in the upper 40s and near 50 degrees.

-Sabrina