First Holiday Expo Held In Elkins On Small Business Saturday

Posted 3:56 pm, December 1, 2019, by

Elkins, Ark. (KFSM) — In lieu of Small Business Saturday, the Elkins-Area Business Networking Group hosted its first-ever holiday expo.

The Elkins Community Center was full of local businesses that showcased their products to shoppers to start the holiday season.

The group's goal is to share what businesses are available in our area at the same time, providing fun holiday shopping opportunities to start the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday attracted shoppers to downtown areas across the region.

