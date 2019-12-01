Natural State Beer Co. Opens Brewery, Taproom In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (TB&P) — The owner of a new brewery and taproom in Benton County says the business will differentiate itself from other breweries in the region by focusing on lagers.

“We’re trying to fill a niche that hasn’t been filled yet in Northwest Arkansas,” said Mark Smith, co-owner of Natural State Beer Co. It’s open at 5214 W. Village Parkway in the Village on the Creeks (VOC) development in Rogers. “A lot of the other breweries have done a good job of focusing on ales. But in general, you don’t see a lot of craft breweries focusing on lagers. [Lagers have] kind of gotten a bad rap. We want people to realize it’s not just fuzzy yellow stuff. There are all kinds of different colors and flavors we can bring with lagers.”

Smith, president and co-founder of Tatum-Smith Engineers in Rogers, and business partner Dan Clous, a director at food production company TreeHouse Foods, opened the business Nov. 23. Natural State is leasing approximately 3,000 square feet of a new two-story building owned by Willow Crossing Development, led by Tim Graham. Willow Crossing is leasing out the second floor as office space.

To read more of this article, visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.