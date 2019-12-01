Texas Man Accused Of Forcing Woman’s 7-Year-Old Son Into Hot Shower, Burning 26% Of His Body

Posted 11:28 am, December 1, 2019, by

John Terrell (L), Roekeicha Brisby (R). (Photo Courtesy: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother of a 7-year-old boy and her boyfriend have each been charged with injury to a child.

Authorities said John Terrell, 27, forced the boy to get into a hot shower, causing burns to more than 25% of his body. Authorities said Terrell made the child get into the hot shower as punishment for getting a bad grade at school.

After making the boy get into the hot shower, according to court documents, Terrell took him to a bedroom where he spanked and choked him.

Roekeicha Brisby is accused of not taking her son to get treatment until three days after the incident.

Detectives said Brisby fabricated a story to make it seem like the boy was burned during a cooking accident.

Terrell and Brisby are both due to appear in court on Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.